FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Receives C$209.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$223.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC cut FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut FirstService to a “market perform” rating and set a C$216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total transaction of C$2,929,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,261,000. Also, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total transaction of C$410,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,100.40.

FirstService stock opened at C$199.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$195.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$182.99. The stock has a market cap of C$8.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.14. FirstService has a 12-month low of C$106.90 and a 12-month high of C$219.97.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.233 dividend. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

