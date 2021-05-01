FirstService’s (FSV) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSV. TD Securities cut shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC downgraded FirstService from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded FirstService from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of FSV opened at $162.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.19 and a 200-day moving average of $143.15. FirstService has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $177.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,579,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,135,000 after buying an additional 514,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,230,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,567,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,474,000 after purchasing an additional 297,715 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,071,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $15,514,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

