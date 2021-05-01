Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 13.2% during the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 6,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 35.0% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $120.12. 14,411,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,996. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.54 and its 200 day moving average is $113.53.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

