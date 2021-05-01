Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 140 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,188,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $634,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA stock traded down $12.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $600.38. 5,047,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,294,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $280.84 and a one year high of $648.57. The stock has a market cap of $373.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $563.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

