Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 854,403 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,596,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 854,403 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.80% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,028,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 295,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,426,000 after acquiring an additional 75,172 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,653,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,860,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,734,416. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $125.52 and a one year high of $139.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.62.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

