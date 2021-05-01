Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,059,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 280,742 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $449,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.12.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.24. 30,518,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,115,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $242.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.