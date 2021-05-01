Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $379.56 Million Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,577,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $379,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,164,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,459,000 after acquiring an additional 758,301 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,722,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,461,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,271 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,514,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,174. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.37 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

