Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five9 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Five9 from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $13.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,961. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -354.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.52 and a 200-day moving average of $165.10. Five9 has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $2,460,167.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,628.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,481 shares of company stock worth $13,549,594 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

