Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $174.26, but opened at $180.46. Five9 shares last traded at $184.98, with a volume of 15,649 shares trading hands.

The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%.

Get Five9 alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $3,922,026.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,401 shares in the company, valued at $44,826,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,167.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,481 shares of company stock worth $13,549,594 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.65 and a beta of 0.53.

About Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.