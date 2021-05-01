Flashstake (FLASH) 1-Day Volume Hits $58,933.00

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, Flashstake has traded up 16% against the US dollar. Flashstake has a total market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $58,933.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flashstake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00071348 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00083691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.97 or 0.00873875 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00066811 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00049933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00095981 BTC.

Flashstake Coin Profile

Flashstake is a PoT (Proof-of-Time) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2020. Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash Token ($FLASH) is an Ethereum token that enables interacting with the Flash Protocol. It was audited by Solidified and created by Blockzero Labs The Flash Token does not have a fixed supply. $FLASH is minted on every stake and it’s burned on every unstake (only if the staking period has not been elapsed). The process of minting can only be achieved using the Flash Protocol.The inflation rate of the token is corelated to the usage of Flash protocol, the FPY (Flash Percentage Yield) and the matching ratio. Flashstaking is the concept of locking money today and earning money from the future. With Flash, users receive instant upfront yield on stakes. Flash uses Proof-of-Time, meaning $FLASH is generated and rewarded to users who provide time to the protocol. “

Flashstake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashstake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flashstake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flashstake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

