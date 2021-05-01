FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Update

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the March 31st total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in FlexShopper by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in FlexShopper by 434.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 93,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FlexShopper by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShopper by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

FPAY stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. FlexShopper has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $54.30 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.66 million. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Research analysts predict that FlexShopper will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

