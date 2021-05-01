Flow (FLOW) Trading Up 15.8% Over Last Week

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, Flow has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $32.93 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $30.68 or 0.00053600 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00062896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.23 or 0.00281658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $616.11 or 0.01076294 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00026186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.84 or 0.00717717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,361.85 or 1.00207201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

