Flowchain Reaches Market Cap of $18,103.08 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, Flowchain has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Flowchain has a total market cap of $18,103.08 and $93,903.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00067643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00069496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.23 or 0.00831492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00095522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00046397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

