Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £162.85 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £162.85 ($212.76) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £157 ($205.12) to £170 ($222.11) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £172.50 ($225.37) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £162.13 ($211.83).

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £148.40 ($193.89) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £157.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of £145.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 520.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 9,148 ($119.52) and a one year high of £196.81 ($257.13).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

