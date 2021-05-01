Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £187 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been assigned a £187 ($244.32) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.01% from the stock’s current price.

FLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £157 ($205.12) to £170 ($222.11) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £172.50 ($225.37) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £150.38 ($196.47) to £162.33 ($212.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £162.13 ($211.83).

FLTR opened at £148.40 ($193.89) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of £157.87 and a 200 day moving average of £145.36. The company has a market cap of £26.00 billion and a PE ratio of 520.70. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 9,148 ($119.52) and a 12 month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

