Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.88

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.88 and last traded at $59.51, with a volume of 1615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.86.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

