Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,593,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 75,858,172 shares.The stock last traded at $11.31 and had previously closed at $12.43.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.66.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,302 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 9,571 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,992 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

