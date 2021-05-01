Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.82. 4,803,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,534. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $82.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTV. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

