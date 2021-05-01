Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FTV. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.14.

Shares of FTV traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,803,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,534. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.25. Fortive has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Fortive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Fortive by 80.6% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 76,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 296,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

