Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues Earnings Results

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Fortive stock traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.82. 4,803,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,534. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average is $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $82.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

