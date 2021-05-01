Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.89% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Laurentian lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.06.

FVI opened at C$7.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.27. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$12.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.33.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$134.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

