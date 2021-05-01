Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at Laurentian

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price cut by Laurentian from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FVI. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.06.

TSE FVI opened at C$7.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$4.00 and a 52 week high of C$12.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$134.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,269,357.46. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at C$4,158,771.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

