Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the March 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FTMDF stock remained flat at $$0.13 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 77,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,549. Fortune Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project, which covering an area of approximately 4,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

