Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

Shares of FWRD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.29. 238,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,068. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average of $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $93.53. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FWRD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

