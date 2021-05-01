Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

Shares of FWRD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.29. 238,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,068. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average of $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $93.53. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FWRD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Earnings History for Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit