FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%.

NYSE FCN traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.85. The stock had a trading volume of 357,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.38.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Earnings History for FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit