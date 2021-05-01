FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%.

NYSE FCN traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.85. The stock had a trading volume of 357,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.38.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.