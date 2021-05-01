FTX Token (FTT) Market Cap Tops $5.18 Billion

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for $54.86 or 0.00095907 BTC on popular exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $5.18 billion and $70.67 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FTX Token has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00070649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00019691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.08 or 0.00856827 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00065227 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00047159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,642.04 or 0.08115819 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

