Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective from Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.45 ($54.65).

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €36.05 ($42.41) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.23.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

