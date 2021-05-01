Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective from Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.45 ($54.65).

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €36.05 ($42.41) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.23.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

