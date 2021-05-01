Fundamentun LLC Acquires 5,785 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.76. 1,459,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,137. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $148.98 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.