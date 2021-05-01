Fundamentun LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fundamentun LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,481 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fundamentun LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $13,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

SCHD traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.53. 1,741,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,050. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.30. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $75.30.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.