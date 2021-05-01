Fundamentun LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fundamentun LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,907,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,180,637. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.20.
In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.
