Fundamentun LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fundamentun LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,907,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,180,637. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

