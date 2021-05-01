FY2021 EPS Estimates for BancorpSouth Bank Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for BancorpSouth Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.62.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

