FY2021 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Boosted by William Blair

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the software giant will earn $7.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.31. William Blair also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.15.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.18 on Friday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

