FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $16.61 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.98.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABG. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

Shares of ABG opened at $198.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $233.58.

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 299.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,347,000 after acquiring an additional 61,523 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $333,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.