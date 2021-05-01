FY2024 EPS Estimates for CRH plc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CRH)

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRH in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the construction company will earn $3.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRH’s FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRH. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.03.

NYSE:CRH opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5736 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.66%.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

