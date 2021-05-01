FY2024 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $131.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.26. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227,927 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after acquiring an additional 143,504 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,456,000 after acquiring an additional 139,156 shares during the period. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $11,483,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

