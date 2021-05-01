Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Up 131.3% in April

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a growth of 131.3% from the March 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

GNENF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ganfeng Lithium in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ganfeng Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of GNENF traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. 19,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,215. Ganfeng Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85.

Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

