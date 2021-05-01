Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Short Interest Down 42.9% in April

Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 220,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of GTXMQ stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 32,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,280. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $417.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.55. Garrett Motion has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.65.

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

