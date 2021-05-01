GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GLOG. Clarkson Capital cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.80 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

GLOG opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $552.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. GasLog has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.82 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 143,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

