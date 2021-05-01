Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,401,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.35% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $10,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $109,549.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,213.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,613,457 shares of company stock valued at $48,736,220. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $642.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $62.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -11.94%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.