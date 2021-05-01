Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

NASDAQ:THRM traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.20. The company had a trading volume of 194,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,746. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 1.50. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gentherm from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.17.

In other Gentherm news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $38,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,788.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $3,138,035.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

