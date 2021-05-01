GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Update

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, a growth of 67.0% from the March 31st total of 142,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 192,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of GPRK stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $16.00. 97,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,478. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $976.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. Research analysts predict that GeoPark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GeoPark by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 965,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 149,399 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GeoPark by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 518,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 314,810 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at about $4,017,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,929,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in GeoPark by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

