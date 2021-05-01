German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for German American Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

In other news, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $746,069.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 789 shares in the company, valued at $38,732.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $490,728.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,037 shares of company stock worth $1,460,714 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

