Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.72

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.72 and traded as high as $8.43. Glencore shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 317,713 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLNCY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Glencore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

