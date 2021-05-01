Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 515,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 107,630 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 37,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 160,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 53,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNL opened at $19.20 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

