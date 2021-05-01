Global Rental Token (GRT) Trading Up 21.4% This Week

Global Rental Token (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 98.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Global Rental Token has a total market capitalization of $555,573.82 and approximately $66.00 worth of Global Rental Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Rental Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Global Rental Token has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00069266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.99 or 0.00847250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00065152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00095665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00046801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Global Rental Token Profile

Global Rental Token (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Global Rental Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. Global Rental Token’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Rental Token’s official message board is medium.com/@globalrentaltoken . The official website for Global Rental Token is globalrentaltoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

