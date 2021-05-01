Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Acquired by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 1,958.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLPX. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,048,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter.

MLPX traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,116. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

