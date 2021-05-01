Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Down 36.3% in April

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the March 31st total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HERO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.41. 79,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,161. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71.

