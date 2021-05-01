Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Update

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GXSFF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 107,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,158. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. Goldsource Mines has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.14.
About Goldsource Mines
Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Goldsource Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldsource Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.