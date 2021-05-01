Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Update

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GXSFF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 107,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,158. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. Goldsource Mines has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.14.

Get Goldsource Mines alerts:

About Goldsource Mines

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It owns a 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company also holds interest in the Border property which covers an area of approximately 16,703 hectares located in Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Goldsource Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldsource Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.