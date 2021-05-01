Goldstein Munger & Associates Has $1.88 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Goldstein Munger & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,950,000 after purchasing an additional 613,491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after acquiring an additional 365,635 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $135.98 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $136.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.69.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

