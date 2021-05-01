Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.63. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

